Charity appeals for food donations as it cares for 100 hedgehogs

By Press Association
November 19, 2021, 12:28 pm
The Scottish SPCA is appealing for help to feed hedgehogs (Scottish SPCA/PA)
A charity caring for more than 100 hedgehogs is appealing for help to feed them.

The Scottish SPCA said its National Wildlife Rescue Centre is still seeing admissions of young hogs because the animals have been giving birth later in the year due to the mild autumn.

Hedgehogs arrive in the charity’s care for a number of reasons, such as their nests being disturbed or because they have seemed underweight or a bit shaky, which can signal dehydration.

The animals give birth twice over the warmer months, first around June and again around September.

The charity is appealing for donations of non-fish based wet dog or cat food and specialist hedgehog food from Brambles and Spikes.

April Dodds, assistant manager at the National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Clackmannanshire, said: “We still have over 100 hedgehogs in our care. It is a concern as we need to get them to a healthy weight to be released back in to the wild before colder weather arrives and they need to go in to hibernation.

Hoglets
The animals are being cared for by the Scottish SPCA in Clackmannanshire (Scottish SPCA/PA)

“If they don’t reach a suitable weight to be released before winter then they will have to stay with us until the spring or a mild spell.

“Some hedgehogs are brought in as they’ve been spotted during the day. This isn’t always an issue so some do come to us unnecessarily. A healthy hedgehog should be quite round and full so if it looks a bit deflated and underweight then please call us.

“If a hog is shaky, this can mean they are dehydrated so always call us in this circumstance and if you can, offer them water in a flat dish before we arrive.

“Believe it or not, hedgehogs can be fussy eaters so having a few food options is ideal to make sure our hogs are happy. When they find what they like, they gobble it right up.”

The charity cared for almost 700 hedgehogs from May to August this year.

Donations of food suitable for hedgehogs can be handed in to the centre, which is located at Fishcross.

People can also donate through the Amazon wishlist

https://amzn.to/3aU5Cat

, or any other retailer offering delivery.

