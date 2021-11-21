No new coronavirus deaths reported but cases rise by 2,677

Scotland has recorded 2,677 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours but no further deaths, according to the latest data.

It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 9,478.

The daily test positivity rate was 9.7%, up from 9.3% the previous day, figures published by the Scottish Government show.

There were 777 people in hospital on Saturday with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 58 in intensive care.

So far, 4,338,322 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 3,937,949 have received a second dose, and 1,408,565 have received a third dose or booster.

On the death figure, the Scottish Government has noted that Register Officers are generally closed at the weekend which may not reflect the most recent numbers.

The Scottish Government is considering expanding its vaccine passport system to cover more hospitality venues, as well as cinemas and theatres.

The final decision on extending the need for vaccine certification will be announced on Tuesday.

An evidence paper published on Friday said expanding the scheme could increase vaccine uptake and reduce infections but there would be “some costs” for businesses.

But Scottish Conservative leader Douglass Ross said on Sunday there is “no evidence to suggest vaccine passports do anything to stop the spread of Covid-19”.

“Where’s the evidence that these vaccine passports actually work? Their (the Scottish government’s) own 70-page document can’t tell us and I think this is absolutely wrong to be putting this added pressure and burden onto businesses at such short notice,” Mr Ross said on BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show.