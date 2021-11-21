Police probe footage of chairs being thrown in brawl outside Glasgow pub

Police are investigating a mass brawl outside a pub in Glasgow, with social media footage showing masked men and customers throwing chairs at each other.

Men wearing matching black hoodies with “bhoys” written on them were involved in the violent incident outside Oswald’s Bar on Saturday afternoon.

Police said they were not aware of any serious injuries but the exterior of the pub on Oswald Street was damaged.

Detectives said a group of about 20 people caused the disturbance just before 3pm.

A video being circulated on social media shows the masked group of Celtic fans and the pub’s customers throwing chairs and other objects at each other, as someone hides inside a phone box to avoid being hit.

Detective inspector John Semple said: “We are aware of videos circulating online and we’re appealing for witnesses to help us identify those involved.

“Our inquiries have been ongoing since the incident happened and we are continuing to review CCTV footage.

“I would encourage anyone with information about this incident, who perhaps witnessed anything related to this shortly before or after the incident took place, to contact us.

“Mobile phone videos or dashcam footage can also be submitted to us.”

In reply to yesterday's incident… pic.twitter.com/fZFgqjhdPd — Oswalds Bar (@OswaldsBar) November 21, 2021

The Rangers-supporting pub posted a message on social media later on Sunday.

It said: “After yesterday’s incident, firstly we want to thank our brave regulars who defended the bar and stopped this escalating further.

“We also want to thank everyone for their messages of support I’m sure we speak for all bars in condemning this mindless behaviour and thankfully none of our staff or patrons were seriously hurt.

“The safety of all at Oswald’s is our upmost priority therefore appropriate measures have been put in place.”