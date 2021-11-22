Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Strikes could hit Glasgow again as GMB says its members back industrial action

By Press Association
November 22, 2021, 12:03 am
A no fly tipping sign on a wall in Glasgow (PA)
Bin bags could soon pile up again in Glasgow’s streets after refuse staff in the city said they would be willing to strike again after a recent deal with the council did not go far enough.

The GMB said three-quarters of its members in the city’s cleansing services said the 14 points negotiated with Glasgow City Council for the future of the service did not go far enough, with four fifths willing to strike again in response.

And the city could be further hit by workers in more services going on strike. The GMB has said 99% of its members across home care, Glasgow Life, education and social work are prepared to take industrial action against the authority.

The union said the authority was attempting to exclude more than a fifth of posts included in the 2019 equal pay settlement scheme from future liabilities.

GMB cleansing workers
Sean Baillie, GMB Scotland organiser, said: “The lowest-paid workers in Glasgow City Council have been undervalued, exploited and ignored, and their anger is reflected in these overwhelming ballot results.”

Cleansing staff in Scotland’s biggest city recently went on strike for eight days in their battle with the council over wages.

Workers secured commitments from council leader Susan Aitken in November. The council agreed to review the value of pay for all workers on the lowest grades as part of the process to remove its discriminatory pay and grading system.

An estimated 10,000 workers on grades one, two and three earn less than £20,000 a year,

The council also offered to pursue investment for cleansing infrastructure and resources to tackle the city’s waste crisis, alongside a range of new employee development and wellbeing measures to address management mistreatment of staff.

The council refused workers’ demands for a one-off “Glasgow Payment” for all workers on grades one, two and three as a means of addressing the cost-of-living crisis being faced now by many council workers.

A statutory industrial action ballot of cleansing workers will now take place in December, the union said, while workers across home care, Glasgow Life, education, and social work will ballot in January.

Mr Baillie said there “must be change in Glasgow”. “Scotland’s biggest city has deep and chronic problems, it is blighted by low-pay and discrimination, and its budget has been hammered by years of cuts. That’s not talking Glasgow down, it’s simply stating the facts,” he said.

“No political party has clean hands in this Glasgow story and politicians at all levels of representation should listen to the voices of these workers because it will need a response from them all.

“But our members aren’t going to stand on ceremony, they understand it’s only through their industrial strength that they can hope to make work better and ultimately make Glasgow better.”

Glasgow City Council have been contacted for comment.

