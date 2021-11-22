Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Noel Gallagher to headline new Dundee Summer Sessions festival

By Press Association
November 22, 2021, 9:32 am Updated: November 22, 2021, 12:26 pm
Noel Gallagher will be the inaugural headliner (Brian Lawless/PA)
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will headline a new music festival next year, the Dundee Summer Sessions.

They will be playing at Slessor Gardens on the city’s waterfront on Saturday June 11.

Dundee is the latest city to host one of DF Concerts’ Summer Sessions festivals, joining Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will be supported by Inhaler, with more artists and bands still to be announced.

TRNSMT Festival
Inhaler will be a support act (Lesley Martin/PA)

DF Concerts chief executive Geoff Ellis said: “Dundee is the spiritual home of DF, having started here many moons ago, so we are delighted to return with Summer Sessions and bring some incredible music to the city.

“We are excited and extremely proud to announce Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds as the first ever headliner for Dundee Summer Sessions and we could not wish for a more iconic artist to launch the festival.”

He added: “Dundee is a city full of energy, creativity and ambition and so provides a perfect home for Summer Sessions and the quality of artists that will come to play the festival.”

Tickets will be available pre-sale for those who register online from Wednesday, before going on general sale on Friday.

Mark Flynn, convener of Dundee City Council’s development committee, said: “The success of the concerts that have been staged at Slessor Gardens so far, and its place as a fantastic venue to see bands of all types, has attracted interest from a wide variety of promoters.

“I am delighted to see the diary slots available for next summer filling up fast with top class acts like Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, that are bound to fire the public’s imagination and get them turning out in their thousands.”

