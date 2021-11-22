Vandal who deliberately flooded house hunted by police

Police are hunting a man who deliberately flooded a house and smashed all its windows during a vandalism rampage.

The man entered the property in Tweedsmuir Road, Perth, some time between 6.30pm and 7.20pm on Saturday November 20 and carried out several acts of vandalism, including ripping out various fixtures and fittings.

He ran off when challenged by a neighbour and was seen running down Tummel Road before being lost from view on Rannoch Road.

Police are working to trace the man who was carrying an item, possibly a metal pole, and was wearing a face mask.

House in Tweedsmuir Rd, Perth, badly vandalised and deliberately flooded btwn 6:30pm-7:20pm Sat 20th Nov. Man described as 30s, 5ft 8, slim, wearing 2-tone grey trackie with hood up and facemask. Ran off down Tummel Rd to Rannoch Rd. Any info, call 101, ref inc 3224 Sat 20th Nov. pic.twitter.com/sbS7rpBXxz — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) November 22, 2021

He was about 5ft 8ins, slim, aged between 30 and 40 and was wearing a two-tone grey/dark grey jacket with a hood up and tracksuit bottoms.

A police spokesperon said: “We would particularly like to hear from anyone in the Tweedsmuir Road/Tummel Road/Rannoch Road area who has private CCTV that may have captured footage of this individual.

“He may have also been seen elsewhere in the Letham area, possibly with his hood down and mask removed.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information may be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 3224 of 20th November.”