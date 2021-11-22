Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Scotland

Vandal who deliberately flooded house hunted by police

By Press Association
November 22, 2021, 10:14 am
Police are appealing for information about the incident (David Cheskin/PA)
Police are hunting a man who deliberately flooded a house and smashed all its windows during a vandalism rampage.

The man entered the property in Tweedsmuir Road, Perth, some time between 6.30pm and 7.20pm on Saturday November 20 and carried out several acts of vandalism, including ripping out various fixtures and fittings.

He ran off when challenged by a neighbour and was seen running down Tummel Road before being lost from view on Rannoch Road.

Police are working to trace the man who was carrying an item, possibly a metal pole, and was wearing a face mask.

He was about 5ft 8ins, slim, aged between 30 and 40 and was wearing a two-tone grey/dark grey jacket with a hood up and tracksuit bottoms.

A police spokesperon said: “We would particularly like to hear from anyone in the Tweedsmuir Road/Tummel Road/Rannoch Road area who has private CCTV that may have captured footage of this individual.

“He may have also been seen elsewhere in the Letham area, possibly with his hood down and mask removed.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information may be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 3224 of 20th November.”

