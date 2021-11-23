Man, 72, seriously hurt in Fife road accident

A 72-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being involved in a collision with a car in Fife.

The incident, which happened at about 6.15pm on Monday at the junction of the A917 and the B942 just west of Pittenweem, resulted in the pedestrian being taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

The occupants of the silver Ford Fiesta involved in the collision were uninjured and the road was closed for five hours during an accident investigation.

Sergeant Nicky Young, of the road policing unit in Glenrothes, said: “We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances which led to this incident.

“I would urge anyone who may be able to help to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen either party involved in the collision before the incident or anybody who may have dashcam footage from the area on Monday evening.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident 2863 of November 22.”