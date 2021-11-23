Two taken to hospital after military lorry overturns

Two people have been taken to hospital after a military lorry overturned at a roundabout.

Emergency services were called to a report of a one vehicle collision at the Keir roundabout on the A9 near Dunblane at around 9.45am on Tuesday.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said two people were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

The road was closed southbound while emergency services dealt with the incident, with a diversion in place through Dunblane.

UPDATE❗️ ⌚️11:45#A9 The #A9 S/B remains partially blocked at the Keir Roundabout due to an RTC with the #M9 N/B also restricted⚠️ Approx 5 minute delay in the area @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/NYBZE6Xt3L — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) November 23, 2021

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single vehicle on the A9 near Keir roundabout shortly after 9.45am on Tuesday, 23 November.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service said they were called to the scene after a military lorry overturned.

A spokesman said: “We dispatched two ambulance crews, a rapid response vehicle and an air ambulance, and two patients were transported by road to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.”

The fire service sent three appliances to the scene.