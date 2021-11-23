Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Two men seriously injured after Army lorry overturns

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 1:47 pm Updated: November 23, 2021, 4:54 pm
An overturned army vehicle sits in the middle of the Keir roundabout on the A9 near Dunblane (Andrew Milligan/PA)
An overturned army vehicle sits in the middle of the Keir roundabout on the A9 near Dunblane (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Two men have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an Army lorry overturned at a roundabout.

Emergency services were called to a report of an accident at the Keir roundabout on the A9 near Dunblane at around 9.45am on Tuesday.

Police said the two men in the lorry, aged 33 and 21, were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Army lorry overturns
The crash happened on Tuesday morning (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Army lorry had been travelling south on the A9 before the incident and subsequently came to rest on the roundabout.

The road was closed southbound while emergency services dealt with the incident. One lane has since reopened.

Police are appealing for information about the crash.

Sergeant John Lang of the Road Policing Unit in Stirling said: “We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances which led to this incident.

“We would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the vehicle prior to the crash to come forward, if you haven’t already spoken to an officer.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 0670 of November 23.

Army lorry overturns
The emergency services were at the scene (Andrew Milligan/PA)

An Army spokesman said: “We are aware of an incident involving a military vehicle on the A9.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service said they were called to the scene after a military lorry overturned.

A spokesman said: “We dispatched two ambulance crews, a rapid response vehicle and an air ambulance, and two patients were transported by road to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.”

The fire service sent three appliances to the scene.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]