Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Appeal after fatal crash in Dunoon

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 5:37 pm
Police have launched an appeal following a fatal road crash in Dunoon on Monday (David Cheskin/PA)
Police have launched an appeal following a fatal road crash in Dunoon on Monday (David Cheskin/PA)

Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash which left one person dead and two others seriously injured.

The collision happened on the A815 road near to Benmore Park, Dunoon, when a red Honda Civic and a grey Subaru Outback crashed at about 3.15pm on Monday.

The 74-year-old driver and 77-year-old passenger of the Honda Civic were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries.

Police confirmed the passenger was pronounced dead a short time later and the driver remains in a critical condition.

The 64-year-old female passenger of the Subaru Outback was taken to hospital where her condition has been described as serious but stable, while the 69-year-old male driver sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The road was closed for about eight hours during a police investigation of the area.

Inspector Archie McGuire, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of those involved in this crash.

“We are appealing for the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and I would ask if you were driving in the area at the time or witnessed the crash that you come forward and speak to police.

“If any motorists have dashcam footage that could help with our inquiries, please contact our officers.”

Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 2093 of Monday, 22 November, 2021.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal