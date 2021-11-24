Firefighters work through night tackling house blaze By Press Association November 24, 2021, 6:37 am Firefighters went to the scene (Jane Barlow/PA) Firefighters have worked through the night tackling a fire at a house in Glasgow. Six fire engines were sent to the scene in Ardmory Avenue in the Toryglen area when the alarm was raised at around 7.20pm on Tuesday. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that one appliance was still at the scene at 6.30am on Wednesday. There were no reports of any injuries. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Committee makes plea for extra spending on justice ahead of Scottish Budget ‘Lucky’ cat rescued by firefighters from burning house Fire crews tackle blaze at farm building in Aberdeenshire Two children and two women die in London house fire