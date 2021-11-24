Man charged following football stadium attack

A man has been charged in connection with an attack at a football stadium.

Police Scotland said on Wednesday that the 65-year-old was arrested and charged with assaulting a 26-year-old man at Pittodrie Stadium in Aberdeen.

The charge relates to an incident at the stadium at around 9.10pm on Thursday August 26 when Aberdeen were playing Azerbaijan side Qarabag FK in the Europa Conference League play-offs.

The force said the 65-year-old is expected to appear at court “at a later date”.

Police Constable Sam Ether said: “We’d like to thank the public for their assistance in bringing this investigation to a close.”