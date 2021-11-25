Scottish nature fund awards £5m to tackle biodiversity loss and climate change

Projects to restore Scotland’s rainforest and enhance black grouse habitat are among initiatives sharing £5 million of funding.

The money will be shared between 54 projects all over Scotland to restore nature, safeguard wildlife and tackle the causes of climate change.

Among the first recipients of grants from the Scottish Government’s Nature Restoration Fund, administered by NatureScot, are projects to create robust dune flood defences in St Andrews.

RSPB Scotland will receive £180,000 to remove rhododendron in the Morvern peninsula Atlantic rainforest, while £10,700 will go to improve habitats as part of the Cairngorms Connect project, and £160,000 will support restoration of vital wetlands in Orkney.

The funding will help black grouse habitats (SNH/Rory Richardson/PA)

In South Ayrshire, Forestry and Land Scotland has been granted £30,000 to enhance black grouse habitat on Craig Dhu.

Habitat loss and overgrazing has resulted in long-term declines in black grouse populations across the UK, and it is hoped this work will help their recovery.

The St Andrews Links Trust will receive £80,000 to support its West Sands dune restoration programme.

The project will use “building with nature” principles to raise the level of the dunes from three metres to six metres above sea level, to help create a robust, healthy dune system as an effective flood defence.

NatureScot chief executive Francesca Osowska said: “Cop26 in Glasgow has driven home the urgency of the situation we are all facing. But there is hope.

“By restoring nature, protecting and enhancing habitats and safeguarding marine life we can look forward to a nature-positive future.

“Scotland is taking action now to meet the huge challenges and pressures that nature is facing, and it is projects like these that will make the difference and set us on the road to recovery.

“Climate change needs nature-based solutions, not only to help us reach net zero by 2045 but to create a healthier, more resilient Scotland.”

The £10 million fund was launched in July and has been extended to a total of at least £65 million in the next five years.

Lorna Slater (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

Biodiversity Minister Lorna Slater said: “Too much of Scotland’s natural environment is degraded after years of over-exploitation, but this Government is committed to restoring nature and our wildlife.

“The Nature Restoration Fund will play a big role in delivering these aspirations, and the projects we are funding today are just the beginning.

“The fund kick-starts a new approach, supporting longer-term, larger, landscape-scale projects across Scotland – on land and at sea – that address the twin crises of biodiversity loss and climate change.

“During this parliament we will invest at least £65 million through the fund, delivering real change that people and nature will benefit from across the whole country.”