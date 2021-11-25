Edith Bowman hosts Hogmanay on BBC featuring sketch show from Still Game star

BBC Scotland has unveiled its Christmas and Hogmanay TV line-up, including a live programme hosted by Edith Bowman and a new sketch show from the comedians behind Still Game and Burnistoun.

Bowman will host the BBC’s countdown to the bells for the first time, with musical guests Texas, Emeli Sande and Talisk.

The show will broadcast live at midnight from Edinburgh Castle, with a lone piper and the midnight gun and fireworks from Stirling’s Wallace Monument.

Hogmanay will also see new sketch show Queen Of The New Year broadcast, from Still Game’s Greg Hemphill and Robert Florence, co-writer and star of Burnistoun.

The show will cover the big talking points of 2021, including Cop26.

Also in the TV line-up is a special episode of Scot Squad featuring some famous guests.

Des Clarke will host Breaking The Year while Amy Irons helms the Not Quite End Of Year Show – a mix of chat and music on the BBC Scotland channel.

The TV schedule over the Christmas period will include Scotland’s People 2021 on BBC One Scotland.

Still Game star Greg Hemphill has a new sketch show (Eoin Carey/PA)

Jackie Bird, the former long-time host of the Hogmanay show, will seek out and thank everyday heroes.

Famous faces taking part include Gary Lineker, Martin Compston, Mark Bonnar and Sharleen Spiteri.

A programme reflecting on the death of football manager Walter Smith will also be screened, as will a Christmas episode of Two Doors Down, while Growing Up Scottish will feature comedians and entertainers taking a trip down memory lane.

Christmas Celebration, presented by Sally Magnusson, will air during the last moments of Christmas Eve in to Christmas morning from Greyfriars Kirk in Edinburgh.

Christmas Reflections at the Quay on Christmas Day will be led by Canon Michael McMahon and Rev Maggie McTernan, with a poem by Fiona Stewart.

On BBC Radio Scotland, there will be a festive mix of music and chat including a Christmas Classics soundtrack from the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, and a Christmas watchnight service bringing carols and reflection with prayers and readings to draw Christmas Eve to a close.

On Christmas Day, Bryan Burnett will front three hours of Get It On which is followed by Christmas at the Quay.

The Hogmanay party on the radio kicks off with Grant Stott’s Hogmanay Vinyl Collective before handing over to Burnett for a live Get It On… Through The Bells.

Steve Carson, director at BBC Scotland, said: “At the end of another challenging year for many people, we hope audiences enjoy our seasonal package of reflection, music, comedy and entertainment as we see out 2021 in style and look forward to the new year.”