Police treat man's stabbing as attempted murder By Press Association November 25, 2021, 2:17 pm (David Cheskin/PA) A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in an attack treated as attempted murder. Police are appealing for witnesses after the man, aged 24, was attacked at 9.30am on Wednesday in Calderwood Square, East Kilbride. A spokesman said: "An investigation is under way following a disturbance in Calderwood Square on Wednesday November 24, resulting in a 24-year-old man being stabbed. "The incident is being treated as attempted murder and inquiries are ongoing."