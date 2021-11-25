Travellers returning to Scotland from six African countries must self-isolate, the Scottish Government has said, due to rising concerns over a new variant of coronavirus.

Those coming from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Botswana will be required to self-isolate and take two PCR tests, regardless of their vaccination status, from midday on Friday.

Officials sounded the alarm on Thursday night over the B.1.1.529 variant, which has the potential to evade immunity built up by vaccination or prior infection.

Michael Matheson, the Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport, said: “International travel restrictions are necessary to protect the greater public health.

“While many restrictions have been significantly relaxed – largely thanks to the success of the Scottish Government’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout – we have always said it may be necessary to quickly impose fresh measures to protect public health in Scotland.”

Anyone entering Scotland from any of the six countries in the previous 10 days will need to enter a quarantine hotel on arrival to Scotland and will need a day two and day eight coronavirus PCR test regardless of their vaccination status.

The hotels will be stood up to cater for any arrivals from the countries from 4am on Saturday.

While no cases have been found in Britain, officials raised concern over a rapid rise in cases in South Africa.

At the moment, around 500 to 700 people are travelling to the UK from South Africa each day, but it is expected this figure could increase as the festive period begins.

Professor Neil Ferguson, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said: “The B.1.1.529 variant has an unprecedented number of mutations in the spike protein gene, the protein which is the target of most vaccines.

“There is therefore a concern that this variant may have a greater potential to escape prior immunity than previous variants.

Passengers arriving from six African countries will have to self-isolate, the Scottish Government has said (Jacob Kind/PA)

“It is also concerning that this variant appears to be driving a rapid increase in case numbers in South Africa.

“The Government’s move to restrict travel with South Africa is therefore prudent.

“However, we do not yet have reliable estimates of the extent to which B.1.1.529 might be either more transmissible or more resistant to vaccines, so it is too early to be able to provide an evidence-based assessment of the risk it poses.”

The variant has been classed as a “variant under investigation” in the UK, with one senior UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) expert describing it as “the worst variant we have seen so far”.

Only 59 confirmed cases have been identified in South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana.

The variant has more than 30 mutations – around twice as many as the Delta variant – which could potentially make it more transmissible and evade the protection given by prior infection or vaccination.

Experts from the UKHSA have been advising ministers on the issue.