Heroic police officers recognised for going above and beyond call of duty

Three police officers who found a man who had been repeatedly stabbed in his own home while the killer hid in the kitchen are among those who have been recognised for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Pcs James Will, Alison Davis and Dayle Crawford won the Scottish Police Federation’s group bravery award after finding Liam Hay hiding in a house in Aberdeenshire after fatally stabbing Anthony McGladrigan.

Caroline Macnaughton, of the Scottish Police Federation, said: “These officers were acutely aware that they were entering a volatile scenario where a male had been stabbed, the armed perpetrator and an accomplice were still potentially present and that vulnerable witnesses and the victim remained within the locus.

“In unprecedented circumstances they balanced their own safety against the needs of the victim and his family.”

Winners of the Scottish Police Federation’s bravery awards (Sandy Young/PA)

Hay chased a friend into Mr McGladrigan’s house in Greenness, near Cuminestown, and then turned on the 51-year-old homeowner and stabbed him nine times.

When officers arrived at the property they saw his wife desperately fight to save his life, and the killer and his friend were still in the house, along with the victim’s teenage daughter.

In handing them the award, the federation said the trio managed to find and arrest Hay, secure the area, provide first aid, and preserve vital evidence which was later used in the court case.

In January last year, Hay was jailed for Mr McGladrigan’s murder at the High Court in Glasgow.

Other acts of bravery were also recognised at the awards.

Pc Clare Chalmers, based on the Isle of Mull, received the individual bravery award after tackling a knife-wielding man alone and taking a victim to safety, even though the nearest help was an hour-and-a-half away.

The winner of the community commitment award was Pc Brad O’Neill, who the Scottish Police Federation said has made a significant impact on an area of high deprivation.

The Inverness officer has done everything from arranging a local charity to install free wifi so a schoolchild could sign into lessons at the height of the Covid lockdown, to repairing the bike of a single mother for whom it was her only form of transport.

The unsung hero of the year was named as Pc Ross Blain, of Kirkintilloch, who is said to be a popular local officer.

Dog handler David McIntyre, from Glasgow, was named the “cops’ cop” of the year for “always volunteering to be the first on the scene”, the federation said.

Police Scotland Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said: “Every minute of every day, Police Scotland officers step forward with bravery, compassion and professionalism to protect their fellow citizens.

“I thank and pay tribute to our officers and their families for their commitment and public service.

“I am grateful to the Scottish Police Federation for underlining and recognising the courage and excellence demonstrated by police officers in Scotland to keep people safe.”