Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Glasgow

By Press Association
November 28, 2021, 1:35 pm
A woman has died after she was hit by a car in Glasgow, police said (David Cheskin/PA)
A woman has died after she was hit by a car in Glasgow, police said (David Cheskin/PA)

A woman has died after being hit by a car in Glasgow.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash which happened in Balmore Road at about 6.35pm on Saturday in the Parkhouse area of the city.

The woman was crossing the road, near to its junction with Haywood Street, when she was hit by a Ford Focus.

Emergency services attended but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 49-year-old male driver was uninjured in the crash.

Sergeant Alan Cook, from the road policing unit at Govan, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the woman at this time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing into the cause of this crash and I would urge any witnesses to the crash, or anyone driving on this road shortly before the crash happened, to contact us as soon as possible.

“I would also appeal to anyone with dash-cam footage that may assist our enquiry to contact us.”

Anyone with information on the crash should contact officers by calling 101 quoting reference 3479 of November 27.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal