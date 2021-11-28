Man arrested after woman found dead By Press Association November 28, 2021, 4:25 pm A man has been arrested after the body of a woman was found at a property in Stirling (David Cheskin/PA) A man has been arrested after a woman’s body was discovered at a property in Stirling. Police were called to reports of a body found at an address in Cultenhove Crescent in the St Ninians area of the city on Sunday at about 5am. Officers attended and a woman was found dead in the property. A man has been arrested in connection with the death and officers are still currently at the scene. A police spokesperson said inquiries into the woman’s death are ongoing. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Police granted more time to question man over woman’s disappearance Weekend court roll – our round-up of the most-read cases of the week Aberdeenshire man dies in Storm Arwen after being crushed by fallen tree Two men arrested after disappearance of mother of two