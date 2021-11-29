Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man, 72, dies after car crashes into car park wall

By Press Association
November 29, 2021, 5:07 pm
The crash happened in a car park in Milngavie (Peter Byrne/PA)
A man has died after his car crashed into a wall in a car park.

The 72-year-old was in the car park at Stewart Street, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire, when the black Vauxhall Corsa hit a wall at about 6.30am on Monday.

The emergency service were called and he was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he later died.

Police Scotland said no one else was in the car and the man’s family has been informed.

The force is appealing for witnesses to assist the investigation and has asked anyone in the area around the time of the incident to get in contact.

Police Scotland said in a statement: “Anyone with dashcam devices is asked to check their footage as they may have captured images which could assist officers in establishing the full circumstances of what happened.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0379 of 29 November, 2021.”

