Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Girl, 16, critically injured after being hit by car in Renfrewshire

By Press Association
November 29, 2021, 5:23 pm
Police are investigating the crash (Jane Barlow/PA)
Police are investigating the crash (Jane Barlow/PA)

A teenage girl is critically injured in hospital after she was hit by a car in Renfrewshire.

The 16-year-old was struck by an Audi A3 in Beith Road, Johnstone, near the junction with Elm Drive, at about 9.40pm on Sunday, Police Scotland said.

Emergency services took the youngster to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley but she has since been transferred to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow, where doctors have described her condition as critical.

The driver of the grey Audi was uninjured and the road was closed for several hours as investigators examined the scene.

Police said a 23-year-old man was arrested but has since been released pending further inquiries.

Sergeant Alan Cook urged anyone with information about the crash to contact officers on 101.

“I am appealing to people and motorists who were in the area around the time of the incident to contact us,” he said.

“In particular, if you have a dashcam device, please check the footage as it could provide vital information for our investigation.”

Police Scotland said anyone with information should contact road policing on 101 and quote incident number 3399 of November 28.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal