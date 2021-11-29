Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Body identified as missing teenager Amber Gibson

By Press Association
November 29, 2021, 10:11 pm
Police have appealed for witnesses (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police have appealed for witnesses (Peter Byrne/PA)

The body of a teenage girl found near Cadzow Glen, Hamilton, has been identified as 16-year-old Amber Gibson, Police Scotland said.

Amber had been reported missing from the Hamilton area on Friday,  November 26.

Her body was discovered at 10.15am on Sunday, November 28.

Her death is being treated as unexplained, police said.

Chief Inspector Briony Daye said: “Our thoughts are very much with Amber’s loved ones, as they come to terms with this terrible loss.

“As we continue our inquiries, there will be an increased police presence in the area.

“I’d like to thank the public for their assistance so far and ask anyone with information who hasn’t already spoken with officers to please call 101, quoting incident 1281 of November 28.”

