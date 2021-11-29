Body identified as missing teenager Amber Gibson

The body of a teenage girl found near Cadzow Glen, Hamilton, has been identified as 16-year-old Amber Gibson, Police Scotland said.

Amber had been reported missing from the Hamilton area on Friday, November 26.

Her body was discovered at 10.15am on Sunday, November 28.

Her death is being treated as unexplained, police said.

Chief Inspector Briony Daye said: “Our thoughts are very much with Amber’s loved ones, as they come to terms with this terrible loss.

“As we continue our inquiries, there will be an increased police presence in the area.

“I’d like to thank the public for their assistance so far and ask anyone with information who hasn’t already spoken with officers to please call 101, quoting incident 1281 of November 28.”