Woman, 37, dies after being hit by car near supermarket

A woman has died after she was hit by a car near a supermarket.

The 37-year-old was crossing Baljaffray Road, near to Lidl, on Grampian Way in Bearsden when the collision happened at around 7.50pm on Monday.

Emergency services attended and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the black Fiat Panda was not injured.

Police are appealing for information about the incident in East Dunbartonshire.

Sergeant Roy McCarney, of Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would like to appeal to people who witnessed the incident to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone with dashcam devices to check the footage as they may hold information which could assist our investigation.”

The road was closed for several hours following the crash while investigators examined the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3189 of November 29 2021.