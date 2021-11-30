Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thousands suffer ‘almost intolerable’ power cut after Storm Arwen

By Press Association
November 30, 2021, 5:11 pm
Engineers are working to restore power after Storm Arwen (SSEN/PA)
Engineers are working to restore power after Storm Arwen (SSEN/PA)

Almost 17,000 properties in Scotland suffered power cuts for a fifth day due to Storm Arwen, with Nicola Sturgeon saying those facing the “almost intolerable” situation would receive help as soon as possible.

The majority of those without electricity are expected to be reconnected by the end of Tuesday, but some will have to wait until later in the week.

Engineers from power companies are working to restore supply to areas around Scotland, with the north-east and south-west particularly hard hit by the outages.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said Storm Arwen was a “more significant” weather event than the Beast from the East in 2018, bringing winds of “incredible ferocity” from an unusual northerly direction.

Ms Sturgeon posted a series of tweets on Tuesday afternoon, saying: “The storm has caused – and is still causing – significant challenges and hardship for many people and communities.

“The impact for the almost 17,000 in Scotland still without power is very severe.

“I understand how distressing this is and my thoughts are with those coping with an almost intolerable situation.

“Please be assured that effort is under way to reconnect people as fast as is safe.”

Mr Swinney also updated the Scottish Parliament on the Government’s response to the storm.

He said: “To give a sense of the scale of his event, Storm Arwen has been a more significant event than the Beast from the East in 2018, requiring a complexity of response that we have not seen for a number of years.”

Autumn weather Nov 30th 2021
The storm brought more disruption than the Beast from the East (SSEN/PA)

Just before midday on Tuesday, there were 16,743 customers who were still without power, he said.

At the peak of the disruption, 126,000 Scottish and Southern Energy (SSE) and 79,500 Scottish Power customers were affected.

Repairs were being prioritised for care homes and those with medical needs, he said, urging people who were still without power to seek help from their local council.

Mr Swinney added: “My expectation is that most of the remaining customers’ supply will be restored today.

“But I regret, for some of the more complex cases, supply is unlikely to be restored until later in the week.”

Autumn weather Nov 29th 2021
Some properties will need to wait until later this week for power to be restored (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Deputy First Minister also faced questions about the Scottish Government’s response to Storm Arwen.

Scottish Conservative MSP Liam Kerr said there was an “appalling lack of planning”.

Pubs, community centres and hotels had “stepped up” to help those affected by the storm, Mr Kerr said.

Saying the costs of clearing up from the storm would be “astronomical”, he asked: “What financial help will be made available to our underfunded local authorities to help, and will the Scottish Government be taking the UK Government up on the offer of assistance?”

Mr Swinney said he did not have operational control over power companies, which had been dealing with a storm of “incredible ferocity”.

He said he would “look with care” at the offer, adding: “The United Kingdom Government is awful good with words on these questions but not very good at following it up with substance.”

Autumn weather Nov 27th 2021
The storm brought fierce winds from an unusual direction (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Earlier, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said it would reimburse all reasonable accommodation costs for any customer unable to make alternative arrangements.

Mark Rough, director of customer operations at SSEN, said: “Our engineers continue to make good progress and we aim to restore the majority of homes currently off supply through the course of today.

“We would once again like to apologise to all customers affected by Storm Arwen and assure them all efforts are being made to accelerate restoration where possible.

“We are, however, still experiencing challenging conditions and multiple faults on individual circuits, with complex repairs under way that are taking longer than normal to rectify.”

Customers unable to access the company’s welfare facilities for free hot food and drinks can also claim the cost of takeaways or meals from local establishments of up to £15 per person.

