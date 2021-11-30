Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

NHS board to mark World Aids Day with candlelit walk

By Press Association
November 30, 2021, 8:49 pm
(Glasgow City Health and Social Care Partnership/PA)
(Glasgow City Health and Social Care Partnership/PA)

One Scottish NHS board will mark World Aids Day with a candlelit walk.

NHS Tayside Sexual Health and Blood Borne Virus Managed Care Network is hosting the walk through Dundee city centre.

The walk on Wednesday evening aims to raise awareness of how much HIV care has been revolutionised over the past 40 years, giving hope to people who are diagnosed with HIV.

It also aims to show solidarity with the community of people living with HIV and challenge the stigma which remains today.

NHS Tayside is joining the major HIV charities in Scotland – Terrence Higgins Trust Scotland, HIV Scotland and Waverley Care – to look at how far the nation has come and how far it still has to go, in “Getting to Zero”.

Dr Sarah Allstaff, the NHS Tayside clinical lead for HIV, said: “As we mark this year’s World Aids Day, we will continue to remember those who are no longer with us, those who paved the way to where we stand today and celebrate the achievements in HIV medicine and the hope it gives.

“Whilst there is still no cure for HIV, the treatments available today are so effective that someone on treatment with an undetectable HIV viral load cannot pass on the virus and people taking these medicines can anticipate a normal life expectancy.

“That is something that was unimaginable 40 years ago when this virus was first described.

“It is better for your health to begin HIV treatment sooner, rather than later. This is why regular testing is so important.”

Access to testing and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) has continued throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and free postal testing kits and bookable appointments are available.

