Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Gamekeeper fined for killing birds of prey

By Press Association
December 1, 2021, 8:16 pm
(RSPB/PA)
(RSPB/PA)

A gamekeeper has been fined after he admitted recklessly killing two birds of prey in the Scottish Borders.

Peter Givens, 53, was given a £300 fine at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

The remains of an owl and a goshawk were found at Cathpair Farm near Stow on September 13 last year.

Wildlife crime officer Pc Steven Irvine said: “These birds had been dead for some time when they were found inside a cage trap normally used to control crows.

“Individuals who are responsible for setting these style of traps, which are legal when set correctly and the conditions met, should be checking them regularly as part of the general licence conditions and at least once every 24 hours to free any birds of prey or other non-target species trapped.

“In this case when inquiries were carried out, including forensic testing, it was found they died from severe dehydration as a result of a lack of food and water.

“We will always carry out an investigation when a dead bird of prey is found and I would urge anyone who comes across anything suspicious to call us on 101.

“Members of the public have an important role to play in helping us to combat all types of wildlife crime.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal