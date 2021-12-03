Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

More than one in 10 Scots say favourite Christmas tradition is watching Die Hard

By Press Association
December 3, 2021, 12:04 am
Morven Macgillivray, supporter engagement manager at Mary’s Meals, presenting ‘John McClane’ with a Big Family Christmas certificate (Mary’s Meals/PA)
Morven Macgillivray, supporter engagement manager at Mary’s Meals, presenting ‘John McClane’ with a Big Family Christmas certificate (Mary’s Meals/PA)

More than one in 10 Scots say their favourite Christmas tradition is watching Die Hard, featuring Bruce Willis as John McClane, according to a survey.

But for 67% of Scots, Christmas dinner is the favourite tradition, the charity poll found.

Decorating the Christmas tree was favoured by 52% of people surveyed, for 12% it was their Christmas night out and nearly a third said they loved eating leftovers.

The Scotland-based charity Mary’s Meals, which provides more than two million children with a nutritious meal every school day in 19 of the world’s poorest countries, commissioned the poll.

Each December the charity holds a virtual Christmas dinner, Big Family Christmas, to raise funds to feed even more hungry children.

Last year, nearly 9,000 people around the world took part in the fundraiser.

Morven Macgillivray, supporter engagement manager at Mary’s Meals, said: “Every year, I set a place at the Mary’s Meals virtual Christmas dinner for my mum, and she sets one for my brother and myself.

“It has become a family tradition.

“This year I’m extending that Christmas tradition to include a place at the table for the star of Die Hard, John McClane!

“As he famously says in the film, welcome to the party, pal!”

In return for a donation of £15.90 – enough to feed a child with Mary’s Meals for a whole school year – people can take part in the Big Family Christmas.

They will receive a certificate to print at home and their name, or the name of a loved one, will appear on the charity’s virtual dinner table alongside names from across the world – including the hero of Die Hard.

This year Mary’s Meals will benefit from a match-funding campaign, Double The Love. All donations made to Mary’s Meals before 31 January 2022 will be matched  by a group of  supporters, up to a total of £1.6 million, meaning that each place set at the online Christmas table will feed two hungry children.

The charity feeds children in Malawi, Liberia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Haiti, Kenya, India, South Sudan, Uganda, Ethiopia, Benin, Lebanon, Syria, Myanmar, Thailand, Ecuador, Madagascar, Romania and Niger.

The poll of 2,000 UK adults was conducted by One Poll between November 19 and 23.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal