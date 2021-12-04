Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘The biggest of hearts’ – Family pay tribute to 24-year-old crash victim

By Press Association
December 4, 2021, 9:36 am
Robert McGhee died in the crash on Monday evening (Police Scotland/PA)
The family of a 24-year-old man who died when his car left the road and struck a tree said he had the “biggest of hearts”.

Robert McGhee, from Ballater, Aberdeenshire, was driving a black Audi S3 on the region’s B993 Torphins to Kincardine O’Neil road on Monday when the crash happened near Ardmore Wood at about 9pm.

His family paid tribute to him in a statement via Police Scotland.

They said: “It’s with great sadness that at only 24, Robert (Bert) was taken from us.

“A loving son, fiance, grandson and nephew, his big blue eyes and long eyelashes melted everyone.

“He was the most helpful, hardworking, caring, polite young man with the biggest of hearts you could ever meet.

“The world has lost a treasure that can never be replaced. You will be in our hearts forever more.”

Police are seeking a driver who stopped at the scene.

North east-based road policing Sergeant Chris Smith said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Robert at this time.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision and I would urge anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle prior to the incident that has not already spoken to the police to come forward.

“In particular, we are keen to trace the driver of a green coloured 4×4 described as a Jeep who is believed to have stopped at the scene and their information may be of assistance to our investigation.”

