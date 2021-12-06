Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland

Mountain rescuers battle blizzard to take climbers to safety after avalanche

By Press Association
December 6, 2021, 8:30 am Updated: December 6, 2021, 9:02 am
Mountain rescuers (Handout/PA)
Mountain rescuers (Handout/PA)

Twenty-five members of Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team (CMRT) have battled a blizzard through the night to rescue two climbers following an avalanche.

A man and a woman had been attempting a grade II snow climb on Coire an t-Sneachda when the avalanche hit on Saturday, leaving the man with leg injuries.

A CMRT spokesperson said: “The climbers were able to self-rescue down to the coire floor, where they were met by team members and stretchered back to the Cairngorm ski area.

“There were multiple reports of avalanches in Coire an t-Sneachda on Saturday afternoon.”

The police were alerted first before the rescue was called at 12.50pm on Saturday.

The CMRT spokesperson added that the man is being treated for a leg injury in Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

There was a second call-out at first light on Sunday for a report of missing walkers.

A CMRT spokesperson said that the overdue walkers were found uninjured in the Lairig Ghru pass.

