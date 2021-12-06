Vacant shops scheme will see pop-up stores created

An error occurred. Please try again.

A pop-up shops scheme will see start-up businesses offered the chance to use currently empty shops for up to four weeks at no cost, other than utilities.

Moray Council’s plan for premises in Forres, Keith, Elgin, Buckie, Lossiemouth, Dufftown and Aberlour has been developed due to an increase in vacant retail units within town centres and the number of new start-up businesses.

It follows a previously successful similar scheme in Keith which saw the town’s Mid Street Conservation Area move from the highest shop vacancy rate in Moray to the lowest.

Chair of Moray Council’s Economic Development and Infrastructure Services Committee, Cllr Graham Leadbitter, said: “Pop-up shops provide an ideal platform for businesses to try out a physical high street presence and raise the profile of their business before committing to anything long-term.

“The scheme is equally beneficial for property owners as it brings their empty properties back into use and may lead to a longer-term lease/sale – a win-win situation for all involved.

“As our town centres continue to face challenging times, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and changing shopping habits, it’s important to help small or independent businesses develop and thrive.”