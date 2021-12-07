Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Social care job vacancies three times higher than other sectors, report says

By Press Association
December 7, 2021, 1:02 pm
There were a large number of vacancies in the social care sector (Yui Mok/PA)
There were a large number of vacancies in the social care sector (Yui Mok/PA)

Job vacancies in the social care sector were more than three times higher last year than in any other form of employment, a report has revealed.

The Staff Vacancies In Care Services 2020 report, from the Care Inspectorate and the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), provides a national overview of vacancy levels.

On December 31 2020, 36% of services reported having vacancies, a fall of three percentage points from the previous year.

A spokesperson from the SSSC said that to put this in the context of the wider labour market, the Scottish Government’s Employer Skills Survey in 2020, which covers all types of employers, found that 11% of all establishments, across all sectors in Scotland, reported having a vacancy.

Service types reporting the highest levels of vacancies were housing support (60%) care at home (59%), care homes for older people (55%) and care homes for adults (48%).

The three regions with the highest proportion of services with vacancies of all local authority areas were East Ayrshire (47%), Edinburgh (47%) and Renfrewshire (44%).

Peter Macleod, chief executive of the Care Inspectorate, said: “It is important to remember the data in this report reflects the situation in care services in 2020, and was provided by them at a very difficult time.

“We are all grateful for the incredible dedication and commitment our skilled and qualified workforce displayed during that particularly challenging period, and indeed continue to display.”

Lorraine Gray, chief executive of the SSSC, added: “We’ve worked closely with the Scottish Government and other key stakeholders during the past two years on their campaign to promote adult social care jobs, “There’s More To Care Than Caring”.

“This is just one strand of our careers work to help address staffing and recruitment challenges in the sector.

“We continue to work closely with the sector, education and training providers to attract more people to work in social care.

“It is a worthwhile and rewarding career for people with the right values, there’s the chance to do training and qualifications and progress your career as part of a professional workforce.”

More from the Press and Journal