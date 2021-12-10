Advice to defer Christmas parties ‘heavy, heavy blow’ to hospitality sector

Official advice urging people to postpone Christmas parties is a “heavy, heavy blow” to the hospitality sector, a trade body has said.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) has urged people to defer celebrations given the number of Covid-19 outbreaks, particularly those caused by the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, that are being linked to Christmas parties.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told a coronavirus briefing on Friday she agrees with the advice, as evidence points to Christmas parties being “super-spreaders” of the new variant.

Scottish Hospitality Group (SHG) spokesman Stephen Montgomery said the sector “really needed this Christmas to be a good one” after last year.

However he said many places have already had cancellations since the PHS announcement on Thursday evening and suggested the new advice would drive people to celebrate in unsafe places like house parties.

He told BBC Good Morning Scotland: “We know that hospitality is a safe place to be, we’ve invested millions over the last 20 months in whether it be ventilation, extra staff to make sure people are kept safe or washing down tables etc.

“This is a heavy heavy blow for hospitality.”

Mr Montgomery said members are already feeling the impact of the PHS advice with cancellations.

He said: “From the time the PHS statement came out about 5, 5.30pm, it was just non-stop and personally myself through SHG, I’ve been in here since about 2.30am answering emails, getting back to customers, getting back to members, getting back to general people who were asking.

“Last year we had what we called a Cinderella Christmas where everybody had to be home and in bed (by) midnight, so we really needed this Christmas to be a good one and we know hospitality is a safe place to be.”

Stephen Gow of The Chester Hotel in Aberdeen said on Friday: “The mixed messages during the week, the announcement by Public Health Scotland yesterday and today’s First Minister statement are effectively a closure of the hospitality sector – once again – at their busiest time of the year without any financial support.

“Statements like ‘it would be sensible to defer Christmas parties’ essentially mean ‘don’t’ but do not amount to Government regulation meaning, there’s no financial support for businesses.

“When I left work last night, one of our Christmas party events was due to have 263 guests. By 10am today that number had dropped to 18. It could drop further. We’ve had more than 900 cancellations over a 48-hour period. And we expect more.”

The Federation of Small Businesses in Scotland has also called for financial support and Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole Hamilton has urged the First Minister to “choose a clear route, otherwise businesses will be left high and dry and without access to support or business interruption insurance”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon spoke at a coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

The First Minister told the coronavirus briefing: “There is a significant risk with Omicron – and we are already seeing the reality of it – of Christmas parties or events with lots of people becoming super-spreaders.

“If that happens, lots of people get infected – and if these are work events, as well as the risk to individual health, there is a risk to the ability of the workplace to operate as people have to isolate.”

“But the public health advice – which I have no alternative but to agree with, given the evidence of risk that I have shared with you – is that we should all think a bit more carefully about unnecessary contacts, especially in crowded places just now and that it would be sensible to defer work Christmas parties.”

Pressed for more detail, she said she would give as much guidance as possible but would rely on “the good judgment and sense of the public”.

She acknowledged this would have a “big impact” on businesses and is pressing the UK Government for financial support.