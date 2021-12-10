Two charged after police seize £1.4m of drugs

An error occurred. Please try again.

Two people have been charged after police seized more than £1.4 million of drugs.

Officers acting under warrant found Class A and Class B drugs when they searched a property in Nithsdale Road, Ardrossan, North Ayrshire, on Thursday evening.

Police said the drugs recovered include heroin, cocaine and amphetamine.

A 52-year-old man and a woman aged 49 have been arrested and charged in connection with the seizure.

Both are due to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Monday.

A report has been prepared for the procurator fiscal.