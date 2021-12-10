Two charged after police seize £1.4m of drugs By Press Association December 10, 2021, 11:04 am Police said two people have been charged (David Cheskin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two people have been charged after police seized more than £1.4 million of drugs. Officers acting under warrant found Class A and Class B drugs when they searched a property in Nithsdale Road, Ardrossan, North Ayrshire, on Thursday evening. Police said the drugs recovered include heroin, cocaine and amphetamine. A 52-year-old man and a woman aged 49 have been arrested and charged in connection with the seizure. Both are due to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Monday. A report has been prepared for the procurator fiscal. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man admits a string of charges including shoplifting and assault Three people in dock after £500,000 drugs seizure in Aberdeen Three men in court after English county lines drug raids Three charged after £500,000 drugs seized in raid