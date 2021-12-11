Covid-19 infections close a second hospital ward to new admissions

An error occurred. Please try again.

A hospital ward has been closed to new admissions due to a Covid-19 outbreak, an NHS spokesman said.

NHS Highland said that Ward 7a at Raigmore Hospital, Inverness, is closed to new admissions and visiting following the detection of a small number of cases of Covid-19.

Patients are being clinically assessed and monitored with normal in-patient care continuing.

The NHS spokesman said: “There is no evidence of any link between these cases and those in ward 5a, which also remains closed to new admissions and visiting.”

1/2 We have spare capacity at our Inverness Vaccination Centre on 13 – 14 December and will be holding drop-in clinics for the following – COVID-19 Booster for the over 45s 1st or 2nd doses for all eligible pic.twitter.com/DKlIjYCW2I — NHS Highland (@NHSHighland) December 10, 2021

Tests are establishing whether any of the cases are of the Omicron variant and the results are expected next week.

Consultant microbiologist Adam Brown said: “The fact that we have apparently unrelated instances of Covid-19 in two different wards shows how prevalent the virus is in the community at the moment.

“It is more important than ever to keep to guidance about distancing, hand-washing and wearing a face covering.”

All appropriate infection prevention and control measures have been put in place and close contacts have been identified and given advice and support.