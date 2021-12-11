High-value jewellery targeted by masked men in spate of burglaries

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police are searching for three men wearing black masks, and possibly driving a navy blue van, after a spate of burglaries targeting high-value items.

The house-breaking started in Dundee, Tayside, on Sunday December 5 and was followed by further burglaries in the city on December 7 and 8, before a house was raided in Perth on December 9.

A police spokesman said: “The most recent incident happened at about 6pm on Thursday December 9, when a property in Innewan Gardens, Bankfoot, Perth, was broken into and jewellery stolen.

“Three men wearing black masks were seen in the area and officers are also keen to trace a navy blue van.”

Police are linking the burglary to similar break-ins in Dundee – one in Clayhills Drive just after midnight on December 8; at Fitzgerald Way on December 7 between 4pm and 8pm, and another at Newhall Gardens between 5pm and 7pm on December 5.

Detective Sharon Swankie, of Dundee CID, said: “These break-ins involved the theft of high-value items, including jewellery and cash, and we are investigating if these incidents are linked.

“We are advising people to review their home security measures, to leave lights on where possible and make sure that any alarms or CCTV are in working order.

“There will be ongoing focused patrols while our inquiries continue.

“We are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to get in touch. Any detail, no matter how small, could help with our investigation.

“Likewise, dash-cam footage that shows anything suspicious may also assist with our inquiries.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident numbers 2691 December 9 for Innewan Gardens; 0057 December 8 Clayhills Drive; 3147 December 7 William Fitzgerald Way; and 3032 December 5 Newhall Gardens.

Alternatively anonymous calls can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.