Green energy projects can tap into £285m per year of UK Government funding

Funding of £285 million per year is available in the biggest ever support scheme for green renewable energy projects, which has opened for applications.

The UK Government’s fourth round of the Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme, open from Monday, aims to secure up to 12 gigawatts (GW) of electricity capacity from renewables, including wind and tidal projects, areas where Scotland has leading technology.

Scotland has benefited significantly from previous rounds of the CfD scheme, with 20 of the 58 projects awarded CfDs to date being in Scotland, representing 21% of total CfD capacity awarded to date or around 3.4GW of the nearly 16GW total awarded.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “This surge of UK Government investment into renewables is not only vital for the future of our planet, it will protect jobs in Scotland, create new ones and encourage growth.

“While we support the oil and gas industry in its transition away from fossil fuels, it’s heartening to see the renewable energy sector in Scotland evolving.

“Exciting developments in offshore and onshore wind as well as tidal power and floating offshore wind will get a massive boost.

“We’re welcoming bids from projects all over the UK that will see our energy industry thrive while achieving our 2050 net zero goals.”

The funding is split into three pots of money, with established technologies – onshore wind, solar and hydro – having a £10 million scheme, up to £75 million for less-established technologies including floating offshore wind, tidal stream, geothermal and wave, and the largest share – £200 million – going to offshore wind.

The CfD fourth allocation round will close to applications on January 14 2022, with the final results of the auction expected to be announced in spring-summer 2022.

CfDs are 15-year private law contracts between renewable electricity generators and the Low Carbon Contracts Company (LCCC), a government-owned company that manages them at arm’s length from government.

Low Carbon Contracts Company chief executive Neil McDermott said: “We’ve seen the scheme’s impact on diversifying and increasing the investment needed to support vital new low-carbon power, and this year’s Cop26 only served to underline the critical timing of this round.”

RenewableUK chief executive Dan McGrail said: “This is set to be a landmark auction securing the largest amount of new renewable energy capacity so far, as ministers have listened to our calls for the overall capacity cap to be lifted to reflect the enormous appetite among companies and investors in UK projects.

“More than 16GW of wind could be ready to compete and more than 23GW of renewables overall.

“We could see investment of more than £20 billion in this round, creating thousands of jobs and cutting costs for energy consumers.”