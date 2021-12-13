Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Tributes to ‘loving daddy and husband’ killed in crash

By Press Association
December 13, 2021, 2:55 pm
Roddy McAllister (Police Scotland/PA)
Roddy McAllister (Police Scotland/PA)

The family of a man who died in a one-vehicle crash have paid tribute to their “loving daddy and husband”.

Roddy McAllister, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash on the A83, half a mile north of Tarbert, at about 6.35pm on Saturday.

Police said that a 30-year-old woman was taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with serious injuries and is in a stable condition.

A five-year-old girl was also taken to hospital and discharged after treatment.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Mr McAllister’s family said: “Our funny, caring, hardworking, loving daddy and husband, Roddy McAllister, 33, gone far too soon.

“Summer beach trips, barbecues, camping trips, garden days, holidays, film days, Christmas days, festive days, every day in general will never be the same without you.

“We miss you so much already. Lots of love, from your loving family, wife and children.”

Mr McAllister was from Campbeltown.

Police are appealing for information about the crash in Argyll and Bute, which involved a black Seat Leon.

Sergeant Nicola Taylor, of Police Scotland’s Dumbarton Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr McAllister at this difficult time.

“Police Scotland and Mr McAllister’s family would also like to thank the members of the public who stopped to help at the scene of the crash.

“Our inquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2891 of Saturday, 11 December, 2021.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal