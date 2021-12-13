Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New implants approved for NHS to help get drug users off heroin

By Press Association
December 13, 2021, 3:29 pm
Drug users could be given implants lasting six months to help get them off substances such as heroin (Julien Behal/PA)
Drug users could be given implants lasting six months to help get them off substances such as heroin (Julien Behal/PA)

A new treatment for addicts where they are given implants that last six months to help wean them off drugs such as heroin and morphine has just been approved for use in the NHS in Scotland.

The Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) has backed the use of buprenorphine implants, saying that with other help, such as psychological treatment, these can help people “focus on recovery”.

While drug users have been prescribed the heroin substitute methadone, they have often had to make daily trips to the pharmacy to get this.

But buprenorphine implants, which are inserted into the arm in a minor surgical procedure, can last for six months, with SMC chairman Mark MacGregor saying they “may be a useful option”.

As well as approving these for use by the NHS in Scotland, the SMC backed new drugs for treating cancer patients.

Olaparib was accepted for the treatment of some relatively rare and aggressive forms of ovarian cancer.

The drug, when administered with another treatment bevacizumab, can extend the time patients have before the disease progresses, preventing a worsening of symptoms and delaying the need for further chemotherapy.

SMC also approved ibrutinib (Imbruvica) as a treatment for those suffering from Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinaemia, a rare and incurable cancer of white blood cells.

Patients with this disease can suffer extreme fatigue, recurrent infections, pain and breathlessness, with the new treatment a better option for them as it comes in tablets which can be taken at home, reducing the number of hospital visits they need to make.

In addition to this the drug nivolumab was approved for the treatment of bowel cancers with a specific genetic mutation which have spread.

The drug is used alongside another medicine, ipilimumab and together these can work to stimulate the immune system to fight the cancer, which can help some patients live longer.

Cancer Research UK welcomed the approval of more treatments, with David Ferguson, public affairs manager for the charity in Scotland, saying: “It’s great news for patients that olaparib and nivolumab have been approved for further use in NHS Scotland.

“Cancer Research UK played a leading role in the first clinical trials for olaparib, which led to it being used routinely to treat ovarian cancer in patients who have the BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene faults.

“Olaparib is now a well-established treatment option for ovarian cancer and today’s decision reaffirms that position for advanced ovarian cancer.”

He continued: “Nivolumab provides a more targeted approach to treating cancer, by helping the immune system to attack tumours.

“Studies in metastatic colorectal cancer have found that it can help some patients live longer, as well as producing fewer side effects than other treatments.

“The approval of ibrutinib represents a major step-change for patients with Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinaemia, as it offers a new treatment option for this rare blood cancer.

“It has shown great promise in clinical trials with patients whose cancer has come back after previous treatment, helping to keep cancer at bay for longer.

“We hope that today’s approvals will give patients facing these advanced forms of cancer better options for treatment, to help them make more memories with the people they love.”

