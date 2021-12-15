Man charged over discovery of human remains at industrial site in Fife By Press Association December 15, 2021, 8:55 pm A man has been arrested and charged in the connection with the death of a person whose remains were found at an industrial site in Glenrothes (David Cheskin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been charged in connection with the death of a person whose remains were found in Fife. Police Scotland has been investigating the death of Ean Coutts, whose remains were discovered in the Whitehill industrial estate in Glenrothes on September 27 last year. Officers confirmed on Wednesday that a 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with Mr Coutts’ death. The accused is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday December 16. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Pair in dock on attempted murder charge after man found injured in Aberdeen high-rise ‘Extraordinarily reckless’: Man threw eggs at cars on dual carriageway Sturgeon could face criminal charges over care home policy, lawyer claims Man caught driving without insurance for NINTH time handed prison sentence