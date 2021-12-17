Rare 17th century silver items acquired for nation through donation

An error occurred. Please try again.

Three rare and “hugely significant” 17th century silver objects including part of a trumpet have been acquired for the nation through a donation.

National Museums Scotland (NMS) said it was “delighted” to receive the quaich, trumpet bell and mazer drinking vessel, which are described as important examples of Scottish craftsmanship from the 1600s.

They have been donated to NMS by Rosemary Haggarty and her late husband Ron.

The silver trumpet bell was once mistakenly identified as the neck of a silver vase but is now known to be the only surviving section of a long ceremonial trumpet.

More research into the trumpet bell (left) mazer (centre) and quaich will be carried out (Phil Wilkinson/PA)

It is engraved with the coat of arms of the Cassillis family from Ayrshire and would have been used during state and civic rituals.

NMS said the item was one of only three Scottish trumpets from the 1600s still in existence.

Lyndsay McGill, curator of Renaissance and Early Modern Scottish History at NMS, said: “Scottish marked silver from the 1600s is scarce, especially examples of this quality.

“These objects are hugely significant, representing the capability and skill of Scottish silversmiths and revealing more about a fascinating period in Scottish history.

“We are delighted to accept this gift and thank both Rosemary Haggarty and her late husband Ron for their remarkable contribution to the National Collections.”

The Bell of Cowcaddens Mazer is the earliest of the three silver items, made in Edinburgh around 1613-15.

Mazers were once popular communal drinking vessels but only nine Scottish examples are known to survive and just two made entirely from silver.

The Cowcaddens Mazer was owned by the Provost of Glasgow and would have been passed from person to person to secure bonds of friendship and political alliances.

The silver quaich, elaborately engraved with tulips and exotic birds, is described as an item of 17th century luxury.

NMS said it is one of the finest remaining pieces by skilled Aberdeen goldsmith William Scott and its diminutive size suggests that it was used to share drinks such as whisky or sherry.

Experts will now conduct more research into the design and ownership of the items.