Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Rare 17th century silver items acquired for nation through donation

By Press Association
December 17, 2021, 12:03 am
The items have been donated to National Museums Scotland (Phil Wilkinson/PA)
The items have been donated to National Museums Scotland (Phil Wilkinson/PA)

Three rare and “hugely significant” 17th century silver objects including part of a trumpet have been acquired for the nation through a donation.

National Museums Scotland (NMS) said it was “delighted” to receive the quaich, trumpet bell and mazer drinking vessel, which are described as important examples of Scottish craftsmanship from the 1600s.

They have been donated to NMS by Rosemary Haggarty and her late husband Ron.

The silver trumpet bell was once mistakenly identified as the neck of a silver vase but is now known to be the only surviving section of a long ceremonial trumpet.

Three silver items
More research into the trumpet bell (left) mazer (centre) and quaich will be carried out (Phil Wilkinson/PA)

It is engraved with the coat of arms of the Cassillis family from Ayrshire and would have been used during state and civic rituals.

NMS said the item was one of only three Scottish trumpets from the 1600s still in existence.

Lyndsay McGill, curator of Renaissance and Early Modern Scottish History at NMS, said: “Scottish marked silver from the 1600s is scarce, especially examples of this quality.

“These objects are hugely significant, representing the capability and skill of Scottish silversmiths and revealing more about a fascinating period in Scottish history.

“We are delighted to accept this gift and thank both Rosemary Haggarty and her late husband Ron for their remarkable contribution to the National Collections.”

The Bell of Cowcaddens Mazer is the earliest of the three silver items, made in Edinburgh around 1613-15.

Mazers were once popular communal drinking vessels but only nine Scottish examples are known to survive and just two made entirely from silver.

The Cowcaddens Mazer was owned by the Provost of Glasgow and would have been passed from person to person to secure bonds of friendship and political alliances.

The silver quaich, elaborately engraved with tulips and exotic birds, is described as an item of 17th century luxury.

NMS said it is one of the finest remaining pieces by skilled Aberdeen goldsmith William Scott and its diminutive size suggests that it was used to share drinks such as whisky or sherry.

Experts will now conduct more research into the design and ownership of the items.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal