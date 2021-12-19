Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Woman, 21, assaulted by man on Glasgow street

By Press Association
December 19, 2021, 11:53 am
The incident took place on Kelvin Way (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The incident took place on Kelvin Way (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A woman was assaulted by a man as she walked along a street in the west end of Glasgow, police have said.

The 21-year-old was attacked and suffered minor injuries in the early hours of Saturday on Kelvin Way.

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place at about 3.55am.

The suspect is described as being in his mid-50s and with short grey hair. He wore a blue jacket and blue jeans.

After the assault, he left towards Sauchiehall Street and Argyll Street.

Detective Inspector Darren Munogee said: “This was a frightening incident for the victim and despite it happening in the early hours of the morning, we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened, or who may have seen the victim or suspect immediately prior to, or after, the assault.

“I would like to reassure the local community that officers will be conducting additional patrols in the area throughout the investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0689 of December 18.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal