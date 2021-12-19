Woman, 21, assaulted by man on Glasgow street

An error occurred. Please try again.

A woman was assaulted by a man as she walked along a street in the west end of Glasgow, police have said.

The 21-year-old was attacked and suffered minor injuries in the early hours of Saturday on Kelvin Way.

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place at about 3.55am.

The suspect is described as being in his mid-50s and with short grey hair. He wore a blue jacket and blue jeans.

After the assault, he left towards Sauchiehall Street and Argyll Street.

Police in Glasgow are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in the city. The 21-year-old victim was walking on Kelvin Way at around 3.55am on Saturday, 18 December, 2021, when she was approached from behind by the suspect who assaulted her.https://t.co/ZGk4OfXLDd pic.twitter.com/hDzdbmj9fs — Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) December 19, 2021

Detective Inspector Darren Munogee said: “This was a frightening incident for the victim and despite it happening in the early hours of the morning, we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened, or who may have seen the victim or suspect immediately prior to, or after, the assault.

“I would like to reassure the local community that officers will be conducting additional patrols in the area throughout the investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0689 of December 18.