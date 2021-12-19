Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Man, 77, killed in motorway crash

By Press Association
December 19, 2021, 12:49 pm
Police want to speak to a van driver who may have witnessed the accident (Jane Barlow/PA)
Police want to speak to a van driver who may have witnessed the accident (Jane Barlow/PA)

A 77-year-old man has died in a motorway crash in Dumfries and Galloway.

The crash took place on the A74(M) near Ecclefechan at around 2.20pm on Saturday, police said.

A BMW X3 car was involved in the one-vehicle incident, which led to the road being closed for 10 hours.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has tragically lost his life.

“Our inquiries are at an early stage and it is vital that we establish exactly what caused this collision.

“I would appeal to anyone who was driving on this stretch of road and who witnessed the collision to contact us.

“I would be keen to hear from drivers who have dashcam footage but I am particularly keen to speak with the driver of a white Luton-style box van which was observed in the area at the time.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1992 of December 18.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal