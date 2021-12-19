Trio charged over ‘attempted murder’ three years ago

An error occurred. Please try again.

Three men have been charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder in a car park three years ago.

A 37-year-old man was injured in the incident which happened outside Taylor Veterinary Practice on East Kilbride Road in Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire on December 3, 2018.

Police said that three men – aged 21, 25, and 33 – have been charged in connection with the incident.

They are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.