Trio charged over 'attempted murder' three years ago By Press Association December 19, 2021, 4:03 pm Police said three men have been charged (David Cheskin/PA)

Three men have been charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder in a car park three years ago. A 37-year-old man was injured in the incident which happened outside Taylor Veterinary Practice on East Kilbride Road in Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire on December 3, 2018. Police said that three men – aged 21, 25, and 33 – have been charged in connection with the incident. They are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.