Vic Emery, inaugural chairman of Scottish Police Authority, dies

The first chairman of the Scottish Police Authority has died after a car crash on one of the country’s busiest roads.

Vic Emery, 73, died when the BMW X3 he was driving left the A74(M) southbound at Ecclefechan on Saturday.

Mr Emery, originally of Newcastle Upon Tyne, leaves behind a wife, three daughters and three grandchildren.

As well as being the first chairman of the country’s police authority, he also played a major role in bringing the Edinburgh Trams Project back on track, and was chairman of Zero Waste Scotland. He also had a series of high profile private sector positions.

Vic Emery, former chairman of Scottish Police Authority, died at the weekend (Andrew Cowan/PA)

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s First Minister, paid tribute to him on Monday.

“I first got to know Vic when he ran Govan shipyard and since then our paths have crossed regularly through his public sector roles. I held him in very high regard and liked him a lot. My deepest condolences go to his loved ones,” she said on Twitter.

A statement on behalf of the family, issued through Police Scotland, said: “It is with great sadness that the family announce that Vic Emery, a cherished husband, devoted father and grandfather and respected businessman passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021.

“His wife, Dianne, and daughters, Lucy, Juliet and Victoria and three beloved grandchildren are utterly devastated, their hearts shattered, and request privacy at this time.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Police Authority said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Vic Emery.

“Vic was the first Chair of the Scottish Police Authority and he made a significant and lasting contribution in the early years of police reform. Our thoughts are very much with his family and friends at this time.”

Officers are still appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened at about 2.20pm on Saturday.

Inspector Andrew Thomson, of the road policing division, urged anyone who was driving on the road and saw the crash to contact Police Scotland.

“I would be keen to hear from drivers who have dashcam footage, but I am particularly keen to speak with the driver of a white Luton style box van which was seen in the area at the time,” he said.

Officers said anyone with more information should contact them on 101, quoting incident number 1992.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.