Burst water main which shut school and left 2,000 homes without supply is fixed

Water engineers have reconnected 2,000 homes and a school and nursery which were forced to close after a mains supply burst in Glasgow.

An 18-inch trunk main burst in the early hours of Monday morning in Deanston Drive, causing interruption to water supplies in the Shawlands area.

The incident also caused localised flooding around Tantallon Road.

Scottish Water warned that customers in the affected areas will experience discoloured water and lower-than-normal pressure.

Langside Primary in Tantallon Road and Deanpark Nursery in Deanston Drive were forced to close.

One parent of a pupil at Langside said she received a text message on Monday morning saying the school was closed due to “severe flooding” around the building.

A spokesperson for the school said: “The water on Tantallon Road is pretty deep in places and we have made the difficult decision to close today.

“Teachers will prepare online learning through Seesaw for children later today. We will be in touch with updates as we have them.”

Customers in Tantallon Road in Glasgow have experienced localised flooding after a mains water supply burst in the early hours of Monday morning (PA)

A spokesman for Scottish Water said: “Engineers have completed emergency repairs following a burst on an 18 inch trunk water main in Deanston Drive earlier today.

“Around 2,000 properties in parts of Shawlands were affected by the burst which caused interruption to water supplies and lower than normal water pressure.

“With the repair now complete, the network will return to its normal operation.

“If any customers continue to experience some discolouration, they should run the cold water tap in their kitchen until the water runs clear.

“Road traffic management will remain in place until the road has been reinstated and will be removed at the earliest possible opportunity.

“Road users are urged to follow diversions.”