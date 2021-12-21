Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Rescuers search for hillwalker missing overnight

By Press Association
December 21, 2021, 12:03 pm
Stuart Baillie was reported missing on Monday (Police Scotland/PA)
Stuart Baillie was reported missing on Monday (Police Scotland/PA)

Rescuers are searching for a hillwalker who went missing overnight in the Highlands.

Stuart Baillie, 60, was reported missing at around 6.35pm on Monday after he did not return as planned from a walk on a route to Aonach Beag and Aonach Mor from the Steall Falls car park in Glen Nevis.

He was last heard from at around 2.10pm on Monday on the summit of Aonach Beag.

The Lochaber, Glencoe and Police Scotland mountain rescue teams are searching for him, along with the Search and Rescue Dogs Association and an HM Coastguard helicopter.

Stuart Baillie
Stuart Baillie in his usual hillwalking clothing (Police Scotland/PA)

Sergeant Chris Hardwick of Fort William Police Station said: “This is a popular walking route and I would urge anyone who has been in the area and believes they may have seen or spoken to Stuart to get in touch as soon as they can.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 2718 of 20 December.”

Mr Baillie, from Bo’ness is described as white, 5ft 9in tall with brown eyes and a mole on his right cheek. He wears glasses.

Police said he is likely to be wearing a purple waterproof jacket, black waterproof trousers and carrying a purple or blue rucksack.

