Body found in search for missing hillwalker

Police have found a body in the search for a hillwalker in Lochaber.

Stuart Baillie, 60, was reported missing after failing to return from walking in Glen Nevis on Monday.

He was last heard from at the summit of Aonach Beag at around 2.10pm on Monday.

Police Scotland mountain rescue teams, search and rescue dogs and a Coastguard helicopter were all involved in the search.

Formal identification is yet to take place and Mr Baillie’s family have been informed.

Police say there appear to be no suspicious circumstances relating to the death.