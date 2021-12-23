Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More than 400 litres of vodka seized as illegal distillery raided

By Press Association
December 23, 2021, 10:03 am
Bottles of suspected counterfeit vodka have been seized in Greenock (HMRC/PA)
Authorities have seized more than 400 litres of suspected counterfeit vodka in a raid on an illegal alcohol distillery.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) also discovered multiple pallets of empty 70cl bottles and two stills – equipment used in the distillation process – when they searched a unit on an industrial estate in Greenock, Inverclyde.

The operation, helped by Police Scotland, also uncovered several plastic intermediate bulk containers containing around 12,000 litres of suspected industrial spirit.

In total, 425 litres of suspected counterfeit vodka was seized in the raid on Tuesday.

Distillery still
One of the two stills seized by authorities (HMRC/PA)

No-one has been arrested and investigations are continuing.

Joe Hendry, assistant director of the fraud investigation service at HMRC, said: “HMRC and our partners will not tolerate the sale of illegal alcohol. Drinking counterfeit alcohol can be a huge risk to health and even cause death.

“Disrupting criminal trade is at the heart of our strategy to clamp down on the illicit alcohol market which costs the UK around £1 billion per year.

“This is theft from the taxpayer and undermines legitimate traders.”

