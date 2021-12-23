Man aged 55 dies after dog attack at kennels By Press Association December 23, 2021, 11:07 am Updated: December 23, 2021, 3:09 pm Police were called to the scene on Wednesday afternoon (David Cheskin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has died after being attacked by a dog at a kennels. Emergency services were called to the scene in Kirkton of Auchterhouse in Angus at around 1.10pm on Wednesday December 22. Police said the 55-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. It is understood the incident happened at Juniper Kennels and Cattery and involved a large bulldog type dog. A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close