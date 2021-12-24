Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man seriously injured during disturbance

By Press Association
December 24, 2021, 10:13 am
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward (David Cheskin/PA)

A 21-year-old man has been seriously injured during a disturbance in Kirkintilloch.

Police are investigating the incident, which took place on Tuesday at around 7.10pm in the Westergreens Avenue area of the town and also resulted in the damage of a vehicle.

The man was taken to hospital after an assault by two others, where he was found to have serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the two suspects are white men, one of whom was wearing all dark clothing and described as medium height, and the other was wearing a green jacket and is around 6ft in height.

Detective constable Mark Soutter said: “We’re appealing to anyone who was in the Westergreens Avenue area on Tuesday evening, and has not already spoken with police, to please come forward.

“Any information could prove useful to our enquiries as we seek to establish the full circumstances of this incident.”

Witnesses are asked to contact police on 101, quoting the reference number 2701 of December 21, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

